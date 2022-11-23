BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After the turkey is eaten and people are done visiting with family and friends, many turn their thoughts to Black Friday deals. But one Lehigh Valley company is hosting a different kind of doorbuster sale.

For 51 years, a lady we'll call Myrna lived in a split-level house at 205 Apollo in Bethlehem. Myrna is now in assisted living, so she's hired Valley Estate Services to help her hold a Black Friday sale like no other.

"She loved Christmas absolutely and her family said she was really a great decorator," said Amanda Staver, owner of Valley Estate Services.

It is like a Christmas explosion inside Myrna's house: dozens of wreaths, flocks of angels, snowmen, Santa stand-ins and more Christmas figurines and tiny villages than you can shake a candy cane at.

But there's also the usual household items, furniture, and the like that folks can browse and buy with an audience of teddy bears, collectible dolls and Yorkshire terriers looking on.

"And all the stuff is really well taken care of, it's usually beautiful so you're taking something and you're essentially recycling it or upcycling," said Rhiannon Frantz with Valley Estate Services.

The sale runs Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, with the proceeds going to help Myrna pay for her new digs.

Staver says it's a great way for Black Friday shoppers to purchase Christmas items while lowering their carbon footprint. But more than that, it's one way to take all of the Christmas spirit she collected over the years and share it with others.

"It really was a joy for her. And it's going to be somebody else's joy," said Staver.