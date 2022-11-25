WHITEHALL, Pa. -- The holiday shopping season has kicked into high gear this Black Friday morning.

Stores around the area opened early in the hopes of luring shoppers to their doors.

Justin Backer visited the Lehigh Valley Mall during the early hours of Black Friday.

The crowds were not as big as they were years ago, especially with so many people shopping online. However, there was still a good amount of people in the mall searching for deals and bargains.

The overall feel was that people were getting out of the house, especially after covid had kept them indoors for the past two Christmas seasons, and were feeling good about the holidays.

There was no pushing and no stampedes at the doors when the mall opened, and it looks like it will be a good Black Friday this year.