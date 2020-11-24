Black Friday shopping is a time-honored tradition for many, but this year some are deciding to sit this one out and retailers are taking notice. 

In 2019, Black Friday beat Cyber Monday in sales. This year, retailers are bracing for a lack-luster shopping day, at least in-person. 

Kylie Winkler, of Philadelphia, is an avid Black Friday shopper. 

"It's just kind of like, a fun thing to do," she said. "I've always gone out with, you know, my mom and my aunt, my cousin. We're the crazy people that will get up at 4 a.m. or just stay up and go out."

Winkler, however, will be staying home this Friday and has already started shopping online. 

She's not alone.

A study by RetailMeNot found over a half of shoppers already started their holiday shopping this year, and a report from Abode anticipates online sales to be around $189 billion. 

Most stores won't be open on Thanksgiving like they normally would, and many have turned cyber week into cyber month. Around 75 percent of retailers started their sales early, according to Abode. 

Winkler thinks it's here to stay. 

"Ideally I'd like it to go back to the way it was, but I think it will change from here on out," she said.

