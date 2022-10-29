EASTON, Pa. --Neighbors reported hearing a blast as a raging fire quickly consumed a home in the city's south side early Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded to a report of a possible explosion and fire in the 100 block of Ann Street.

Emergency radio reports indicated two people were taken to the hospital for burns, although officials have not confirmed that information.

UGI was called to the scene and turned off gas service. A spokesman for UGI said the company is cooperating with authorities' investigation.

The cause of the reported blast and fire is still under investigation.

Please stay tuned to 69 News and WFMZ.com for updates.