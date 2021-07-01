BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The Redevelopment Authority of the City of Bethlehem (RDA), in partnership with the City of Bethlehem, announced they have recently been awarded $700,000 of funding for blight remediation projects.
Funds were awarded through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund and the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA) new Blight Initiative funding, officials say.
On May 26, recipients of the CFA’s Blight Remediation Program were announced. The Redevelopment Authority says it was awarded $300,000 to acquire and stabilize three blighted properties in the city. The Authority will work with partnering organizations to assist the development process, officials say.
On June 10, Governor Tom Wolf announced the recipients of $44.9 million in funding for housing programs made available through PHARE funding. The Redevelopment Authority says it was awarded $400,000 to support the redevelopment of two blighted properties in the City of Bethlehem. and provide additional support to the City’s Housing Rehabilitation Program.
“The City of Bethlehem has taken an active role in remediating blight for several years, recognizing that stable and well-maintained housing conditions are a strength for the community. Blighted properties adversely impact the neighborhood and erode the value of surrounding properties and I’m pleased that we could partner with the RDA to repair blighted properties,” said Mayor Bob Donchez.
“Cleaning up blighted properties and assisting with new projects will help Bethlehem continue to grow. Many times these properties are costly to redevelop and need investment from public entities. I know these projects will have a positive impact on Bethlehem,” said State Senator Lisa Boscola.
The Redevelopment Authority of Bethlehem is a state-incorporated redevelopment authority located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The RDA was created in 1953 as a government agency with the powers vested by Pennsylvania Urban Redevelopment law.