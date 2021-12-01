ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Allentown's Neighborhood Improvement Zone contains some "vacant, poorly maintained or blighted properties" that could be swapped out of the zone in favor of more promising sites, Seymour Traub said Wednesday.
Traub is chairman of the Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority (ANIZDA), which administers a financing plan that allows developers to use some state and local tax revenue to pay off debt service on improvements.
Properties that are not being improved are a waste of Neighborhood Improvement Zone (NIZ) space, Traub said.
"I would like to see the owners of the properties take advantage of the redevelopment options offered by the NIZ legislation," Traub said Wednesday at an ANIZDA board meeting at the America on Wheels Museum on Front Street in Allentown.
The NIZ is limited to about 130 acres, but properties can be added to the zone as long as an equal amount is removed. The zone has helped stoke about $1 billion of office, residential, hotel and retail development in downtown Allentown, changing the city skyline and adding residents and jobs.
ANIZDA Vice Chairman John Stanley agreed with Traub.
"It defeats the purpose of the NIZ" when neglected properties are not improved, he said. Stanley said the NIZ has led to a "resurrection" of downtown Allentown.
Blight is an issue on parts of Hamilton Street, a gateway to the city.
State Sen. Pat Browne (R-Allentown), who wrote the NIZ legislation, agreed that owners should take advantage of the incentives to improve properties, but he noted that maintenance issues are a matter for the city to enforce.
Cleaning up property is a city code issue, Brown said, and investing in property is an ANIZDA issue.
Allentown Mayor-elect Matt Tuerk told the board that when properties are left to deteriorate, "it challenges the ability to accomplish the full objectives of ANIZDA." He promised city help after he is sworn in.
Traub asked ANIZDA Executive Director Steven Bamford to advise owners of property in the NIZ of the opportunity to make improvements. If properties continue to go to seed, Traub said they should be removed from the zone and replaced by sites whose owners will take advantage of financing opportunities.
Also Wednesday, the ANIZDA board approved the authority's 2022 budget and the retention of Bamford for a sixth year.