EASTON, Pa. - Thursday night was the first Easton Block Watch meeting in two years.
"There's people who can't even sit out on their porches because all of a sudden they'll hear gunshots," said Melody Davis-Rogers, President of Easton Block Watch.
The goal? To bring community members together in one place, to discuss how they can help police crack down on crime in their neighborhoods.
"Collaboration, communication is all very important, and that's why a meeting like this is obviously very valuable to us," said Easton Police Chief Carl Scalzo.
The meeting comes just over a week after a double-fatal shooting shook the city of Easton.
"It's ironic how the first meeting post-pandemic is a West Ward meeting after what just happened last week in our West Ward here in Easton," said Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
Members of Block Watch say it's because of community members coming forward with information that they now have 20-year-old Altajier Robinson behind bars.
"Neighbors realize the importance to their own neighborhood so they start making these anonymous calls and it starts pointing the police in the right direction," said Houck.
They believe the more opportunities for police and neighbors to work together, the lower the crime rates will be.
"Work for the city, be the eyes and ears for the police department and be able to sit out and enjoy your family and neighbors because that's what this block watch is all about," said Davis-Rogers.
The block watch group is hoping that as these meetings continue, more people come out. The next meeting will be held at the Boys and Girls Club of Easton on May 26.