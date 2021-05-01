EAST ALLEN TWP., - The annual Blue Mountain Car Show returns to the Lehigh Valley. The event is held the first Saturday in May.
The 37th annual car show will include trophies, door prizes, muffler rapping contest, flea market, tricky tray, 50/50 raffle, food, and more!
All vehicles are welcome. Awards will be given to the top 15 cars.
The car show is being held at a new location at Bicentennial Park West in East Allen Township starting at 9 a.m.
The Blue Mountain Car Show will benefit The Keystone Warriors.