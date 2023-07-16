BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a sea of blue at the historic Burnside Plantation in Bethlehem.

Adults and children of all ages come out to try delicious treats with a blueberry twist at the Blueberry Festival.

"It's fantastic," said Craig Larimer, Director of Marketing at Bethlehem Historic Museums and Sites.

"Pie, the pie is very famous," said volunteer Rosa Velasquez. " You can get pie, strudel, and coffee cake."

The event also included live music.

"Delicious food, craft beer, activities for kids, activities for families," said Larimer.

There was even some colonial cooking, gardening, and brewing demos, and so much more.