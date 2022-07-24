"Blues, brews, and barbecues," said Christian Lakatosh.
"This is blues, brews and barbecue," echoed Benjamin Said.
They said it — Saturday marked the City of Allentown's 14th Annual Blues, Brews, and Barbecue Festival.
"It's so nice to see that we have the support in downtown Allentown," said Maggie Walters, manager of the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance.
"It's a great time," said Mary Kate Rice.
Families and friends came out to Hamilton Street to enjoy good food, music and local vendors — even if the temperatures were as hot as the barbecue smokers.
"Hot, very hot," Erica Simmons, owner of Sora's Comfort Food, said of the weather.
"Nice weather, even though hot," said Mike Rice.
"It's hot, but it feels great to be here," said Alex Wentz, manager of Atomic Hogs BBQ.
Fortunately, the city was prepared.
The Allentown Fire Department set up a cooling station for people of all ages to enjoy.
"For a hot summer day, it's a great idea," said Allentown Fire Captain Peter Lenig. "I'm glad we're able to be here."
Plenty of people agreed that having a summer event in the heart of the city for everyone to enjoy was a good move.
"I'm really impressed with how much downtown has grown," said Steven Post.
"It's wonderful!" said Wentz. "It's good to be back."