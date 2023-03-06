ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A big-name artist is heading to the Lehigh Valley this May.

Boz Scaggs has announced the dates of his next tour, and that tour will take him to Allentown.

The 78-year-old blues rocker will play at Miller Symphony Hall on May 21.

Scaggs has sold nearly 10 million albums over his 58-year career. He's known for hit songs like "Lowdown" and "Lido Shuffle."

Tickets are on sale now through the symphony hall's website.

He's not the only well-known artist coming to the area this year.

ArtsQuest revealed the latest headliner for Musikfest in Bethlehem. Train will take the Wind Creek Steel Stage, with special guest Better Than Ezra.

The show will serve as the festival's grand finale.

It's set for closing night, which is August 13.

Train has won multiple Grammy and Billboard awards.

With this show, the pop rock band will have played on all three of Musikfest's main stages.