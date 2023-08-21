MACUNGIE, Pa. – After 12 years as Chairman of the Board of Directors of AB Volvo/the Volvo Group, the parent company of Mack Trucks, Carl-Henric Svanberg announced that he will not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting to be held in March 2024.

He will remain as Board Chairman until the Annual Meeting.

As the Board Chairman Svanberg was independent in relation to the company and management as well as in relation to the company’s major shareholders.

Said Svanberg, “In March 2024, I will have served as Chairman for 12 years. It has been a great privilege and I am proud of the achievements of the management team and all the employees in the Volvo Group.”

During his time as chairman, the Volvo Group said it has strengthened its leading positions globally, substantially improved its underlying profitability, and established its journey toward net-zero emissions.

Svanberg continued, “My successor will have the opportunity to continue to drive the transformation toward net-zero and play a leading role in the transition together with the Board, our Chief Executive Officer Martin Lundstedt and his management team.”

Commented Pär Boman, Chairman of the AB Volvo Election Committee, “His (Svanberg) contribution throughout the years has been highly appreciated, not only by shareholders but also by all the company’s relevant stakeholders. The search for his successor will commence immediately.”

The company notes on its website that Svanberg has had a distinguished business career. He is a former Board Chairman of BP (British Petroleum) and has held various positions at Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) and Securitas AB, President and CEO of Assa Abloy AB, President and CEO of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, member of the External Advisory Board of the Earth Institute at Columbia University and the Advisory Board of Harvard Kennedy School.

Previous assignments also include Chairman of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences (IVA), and Chairman of the European Round Table of Industry (ERT) and of the Swedish Corporate Governance Board.

Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Volvo Group offers trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group employs more than 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 190 markets. In 2022, net sales amounted to €45 billion.