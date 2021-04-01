ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Boat sales were up 9% in 2020, totaling $47 billion in sales, a 13-year high. And the trend has continued into 2021.
But now supply can't keep up with demand.
Bob Peters owns Peters Marine Services on Union Boulevard in Allentown. It's been in business for 85 years. He says it's never been this hard to get a boat.
"There is manufacturing and supply problems. Raw materials, aluminum, fiberglass is all in shortage," Peters said.
Even second-hand boat sales are on the rise.
"I call all the people on the list and and let them know it's available. And the product turns around within a week," Peters said.
The number of first-time boat buyers has also increased, but they now are faced with wait times going all the way back to August.
"It's very deflating for the customer, because you talked positively about the products, the experience they could have out in the water, and eventually you have to get to the point where you have to relay them what the backlogs are," Peters said.
But they're signing up anyway.
"If they wait to put their name on the list longer, that could even be into winter and things like that as well," Peters said.