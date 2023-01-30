BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Ira "Bob" Born, who was president of Just Born Quality Confections, which makes Peeps, has died at the age of 98, according to the company.

Born, also known as the "Father of Peeps," joined his father, Sam, and uncles Irv and Jack Shaffer in the family business in 1946, according to the company's website.

Bob joined Just Born in 1945 after World War II, where he honorably served in the Navy.

He became the president of Just Born Quality Confections in 1959, and during his long tenure, made many significant contributions to Just Born, the company said on its website.

The company said he invented the Peeps chick machine in 1954, which mechanized the production process. In addition, he created the recipe for Hot Tamales cinnamon-flavored candies in 1950 and created a technique that significantly increased the rate of production of the Mike & Ike and Hot Tamales candies.

"Bob will be remembered as a tireless and passionate advocate for the candy industry and a wonderful supporter of our community," said David Shaffer, board chair and co-CEO of Just Born. "Bob was our second-generation family member whose dedication was instrumental in Just Born reaching our 100-year milestone. We extend our deepest sympathy to his son, Ross, and the entire family."