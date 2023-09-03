Famed Lehigh Valley media personality and local race car driver Bobby Gunther Walsh is thanking fans for their "prayers and concerns" after a crash at Grandview Speedway sent him to the hospital.

It happened Saturday night while he was racing at the Berks County dirt track.

On Sunday morning, Grandview Speedway posted on social media that Walsh is "sore" but he had no broken bones and no head or neck injuries.

Walsh is likely to be released from the hospital Sunday and "is going to be okay," the post said.