L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A body was found in a retention pond in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County, this morning.

A 75-year-old man who went missing near the reservoir by Talen Energy power plant on Friday, March 31.

Police, dive teams, fire crews and others had previously searched the area for the missing man.

The coroner has not yet identified the body found in the pond.