SOLEBURY TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County say a body that had been found at the Delaware River over the weekend was identified as a missing man last seen in Allentown.

The man was identified as Adam Zimpfer, 40, of Hellertown, who was reported missing from Allentown on December 26, 2022, according to a news release from the Solebury Township Police Department.

On Sunday, around 10:15 a.m., the Solebury Township Police Department was advised by Bucks County Department of Emergency Communications of a caller reporting a possible “body” lodged on rocks in the Delaware River. Solebury Township Police responded to the area of Virginia Forest Park along Route 32 (River Road) and met with the caller along the towpath.

Officers were able to view what appeared to be a body on a rock landform on the river between the towpath and Hendrick Island, according to the news release.

Based on the location of the body assistance was requested from New Hope Eagle and Point Pleasant Fire Co.’s Marine Units.

Investigators from Solebury Township Police Department and the Bucks County Coroner’s Office arrived on the rock landform at which time it was determined that a man was found dead wearing a hooded jacket, t-shirt, pants, and boots, authorities said.

The remains of the deceased were unidentifiable and further investigation was needed to determine the identity, according to the news release.

An autopsy was conducted at the Bucks County Coroner's Office Monday. There were no signs of foul play observed during the autopsy, with toxicology and manner/cause of death pending further results.

With the possible identifiable information located within the clothing of the deceased investigators conducted a records check and learned of a possible missing person report from Allentown, according to the news release.

Solebury Police contacted Allentown Police Criminal Investigations Division about the report.

DNA samples from the body were collected for testing to use as a comparison with possible biological family members of the missing person. Investigators from Solebury Township Police and Allentown Police worked together with Bensalem Township Police Criminal Investigation Division, who assisted with the use of their BODE Rapid Hit ID DNA testing instrument.

Authorities conducted testing of the DNA from the body and a biological family member of the reported missing person, with results showing the man was a relative/brother of the biological known reference relative listed in the missing person report.