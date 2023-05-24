EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of the man found in the Lehigh River last week as that of a missing Lehigh University student.

The coroner's office said it was called to the river, by the Easton city line, on May 19. The man found was Daniel Lee, who was reported missing to the Lehigh University Police Department on January 20, the coroner's office said.

The cause of death was determined to be drowning, and the manner of death was ruled suicide, according to the coroner's office.

Lee was a second-year engineering student from New Jersey.

"Lehigh University representatives have been in contact with Daniel’s family, and our thoughts and sincerest condolences are with his family, friends and loved ones," according to a message sent out to the university community by President Joseph J. Helble.

"Struggling with mental health and well-being is a difficult subject that is important to address openly and directly as a community. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis or emotional distress, there are counselors and resources available through Lehigh for students, faculty and staff (including off-campus support through MySSP). You also can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988 or using chat services at suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

"As we come together to support one another, I also encourage those who may be struggling with their mental health to seek support."