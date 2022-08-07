EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning.

He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police. His vehicle was later found at the Nor-Bath rails-to-trails parking lot in the Northampton area.

The coroner was at the scene of the discovery on Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the death.