EASTON, Pa. – A body was recovered from the Lehigh River Saturday night.

Rescue crews rushed to the area of Larry Holmes Drive in Easton around 9 p.m.

The Northampton County coroner, who also was on the scene, confirmed that the body of a 56-year-old Caucasian male was pulled from the Lehigh River. His name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

The Lehigh River and the Delaware River join together in Easton at Pennsylvania's border with New Jersey.