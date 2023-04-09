L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - A 75-year-old man who went missing in Northampton County more than a week ago has been found dead.

Officials tell 69 News the man's body was found this morning in a retention pond in Lower Mount Bethel Township.

His body was recovered near where his car and belongings were found on Friday, March 30th.

The property is owned by Talen Energy, which operates the nearby power plant.

The retention pond is located near recreational trails.

It's unclear how he died.

Authorities have yet to release his name.