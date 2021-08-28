HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Millersville University officials confirm the body of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler was found Saturday.
The news was posted on the Millersville University Facebook page.
"It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time," wrote Daniel A. Wubah, Ph.D., University President.
Mindler was reported missing after he didn't show up for classes on Wednesday and didn't call his family back. His body was found Saturday in Manor Township near campus.
The Lancaster County Forensic Center will investigate for more information surrounding Miner's death.
An image released by Millersville University showed the 19-year-old college freshman wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers, and carrying a backpack.
The university says Mindler went to classes on Monday and Tuesday, but he didn't show up on Wednesday.
The last images of him were surveillance photos, which the school says show Mindler walking from his residence hall, West Villages, toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday.
The Hellertown man was a young child actor, and starred in "Our Idiot Brother" in 2011, opposite Paul Rudd and other films.
Students in need of support are encouraged to contact the Millersville Counseling Center (717) 871-7821, chaplains within Campus Ministries, Health Services (717) 871-5250 and the Center for Health Education and Promotion (717) 871-4141.
Employees impacted should contact the State Employee Assistance Program at 1-800-692-7459.