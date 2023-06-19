A procession carrying the body of a slain Pennsylvania State Trooper passed through Berks and Lehigh counties Monday. That trooper was killed in the line of duty over the weekend, following an ambush on a barracks in the central part of the state.

"I didn't see a bridge without a flag on it. It was amazing. People were everywhere out there," said Sgt. David Bentz, Exeter Twp. Police.

His body was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest for an autopsy.

Police and Fire came together for a procession to honor Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr.

The dozens of first responder vehicles were seen traveling to the hospital and to the airport.

Trooper Rougeau would've celebrated his 3-year anniversary of becoming a trooper on June 29th.

Investigators say Trooper Rougeau was ambushed and killed by a gunshot over the weekend by the gunman, Brandon Stine, who attacked the Lewistown state police barracks and later shot and killed himself after a manhunt. Another trooper, Lt. James Wagner, was critically wounded in a separate encounter.

"What I witnessed ... and I'll tell you in many years with the PSP and many serious situations, was one of the most intense, unbelievable gunfights I have ever witnessed," said Lt. Col. George Bivens, deputy commissioner of operations, who went up in a helicopter to coordinate the search.

The trooper headed home with a final ride in the Lehigh Valley. The brothers in blue making sure the procession traveled with him to the airport.

"There are some things all of us should be doing right now, but we're here to support our brother. It's above the rest," said President David Kennedy of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, an organization made up of 4,300 active and retired troopers.

Lieutenant Wagner was flown to Hershey Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.