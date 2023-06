L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has released the name of the man whose body was pulled from the Lehigh River on Sunday.

Dale Moyer, 62, of Bethlehem, was found dead in the river in Lower Saucon Township, near the Bethlehem Township line, said the county coroner on Monday.

Authorities are still investigating his cause and manner of death, the coroner said.

A man with the same name and age was reported missing by Bethlehem police, and had last been seen on Thursday.