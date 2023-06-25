BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Crews recovered a body from the Lehigh River on Sunday afternoon.

An emergency dispatcher confirmed that the Northampton County coroner was called to the scene for a report of a body in the river, near the private boat launch off of Hope Road in Bethlehem Township.

Authorities have not commented on who the person is or how they died.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Scroll down for comments if available

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.