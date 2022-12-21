ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new exhibit at the Da Vinci Science Center will allow visitors to explore the human body in a whole new way.

"We are actually looking at real organs and real bones that came from real humans," said Tyler Groft, Director of Sales and Visitors Experiences, Da Vinci Science Center as he described the new exhibit.

The display featuring organs, muscles, skeletons and more is called BODY WORLDS RX. It opens Monday and will stay at the museum until April 21.

Visitors will step outside of their comfort zones and surround themselves with real, preserved human specimens that will highlight the differences between healthy bodies and organs and those stricken with disease.

Groft says the specimens are "preserved through a process called Plastination, a technique that removes the fluids from the body and replaces them with plastics that harden."

"Visitors will get the chance to see up close and personally what we look like on the inside," continued Groft.

Some of the images in BODY WORLDS RX could be upsetting for children to see during their trip to the science center, and because of that the exhibit is being displayed in a restricted area.

"There's still plenty to do for you and your family. All downstairs we will still have 7,000 square feet of all of our hands-on interactive exhibits that are built for ages 2 - 102," Groft said about the Da Vinci Science Center.

All curious minds are encouraged to visit and question even the smallest detail of the body, like Leonardo da Vinci himself might have.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase tickets for BODY WORLDS RX in advance to guarantee entry. Space is limited.

Timed entry will be in effect. You will have an assigned 30-minute window attached to your tickets telling you when you can enter the exhibit.