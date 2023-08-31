N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State police are trying to figure out who posed as workers to steal from a North Whitehall Township home.

State police believe a man posing as a driveway worker conspired with another man, who then posed as a "city" worker, to burglarize the home on Spruce Street on Wednesday.

The homeowner had gotten his driveway repaved a few months ago by a company that drives around and offers services, police said. At the time, the company had said they would return to sealcoat the driveway.

On Tuesday, a man, who police believe was a bogus worker, showed up to the house and requested more money to sealcoat the driveway. The homeowner paid him and the sealcoating was done.

State police say they suspect that man then worked with another man who showed up to the Spruce Street house the next day.

On Wednesday, a man described as thin and in his 60s went to the home and said he was working for the "city."

The man told the homeowner he wanted to show him lines they would be installing in the back of his property. After the two spoke, the homeowner went back inside and later discovered the safe in his bedroom had been broken into and his valuables had been stolen, police said.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call state police at 610-861-2026.

State police are also reminding residents to keep their doors locked when leaving the house, and be aware when unknown people ask you to leave the house.