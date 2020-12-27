ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Lehigh County Authority has issued a boil water advisory for some Allentown residents after a water main break.
The break happened around 3:18 a.m. Sunday on Devonshire Road between Mack Blvd. and 12th Street.
A boil water advisory was issued Sunday afternoon.
Crews continued to work on repairing the large break, and residents of at least three homes were evacuated due to compromised foundations.
Officials say the water main is a 36-inch diameter pipe that carries the bulk of water to the Southside reservoir and customers. Widespread pressure fluctuations are expected.
Authorities had advised residents to stop using water if possible, and motorists were told to avoid the area due to street flooding and repair work.
Water was shut off to some residents in the area.
Customers who are experiencing low pressure or cloudy water are asked to avoid calling LCA at this time due to very high call volume.
The cause is unknown at this time.
The pipe at the root was a cast iron water main.
