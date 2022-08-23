A boil water advisory has been issued in part of Lehigh County Tuesday night.

The Lehigh County Water Authority says a loss of system pressure caused the advisory to take effect in part of the Upper Central Lehigh Division.

The advisory covers an area near Fogelsville, north of Route 22, from Church Street in the southwest to Applewood Drive in the northeast.

It says to boil tap water for one full minute before drinking it or cooking with it.

And pets' drinking water should be included in that process.