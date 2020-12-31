ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A boil water advisory in place after a massive water main break in Allentown has been lifted.

The Lehigh County Authority said Thursday that two consecutive days of water sampling showed no signs of bacteria.

Officials issued the advisory on Sunday after the water main break that practically turned Devonshire Road into a river.

The main has since been repaired, but the road is still damaged.

The LCA says final restoration of Devonshire Road, including sidewalks and curbing, will come in the spring.

