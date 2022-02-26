SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Workers are setting the tables again inside Salisbury Township's Bolete restaurant, after its doors were closed to indoor diners for nearly two years.

Bolete reopens

"We're just happy to be back and open and having people into our home again," said Lee Chizmar, Bolete owner and chef.

The crowds are coming back too.

"It's fantastic," said Chizmar.

Chizmar said a combination of things, including kitchen renovations and staff shortages kept indoor dining at the restaurant of 14 years closed longer than expected, after initially shutting down indoors because of the pandemic.

Bolete reopens

"But now things are kind of coming together," said Chizmar.

The restaurant is offering a supper club menu, taking reservations in advance.

"So, it's kind of like a prefixed dinner. We do two seatings of 30 people each night."

In addition to indoor dining, the restaurant tells us it is going to continue using dining sheds, which it had been using for COVID-19 safety.

"We've started to open up our bar menu during that time which has some of our Bolete classic dishes and oysters and fresh fish and local meats," said Chizmar.

Chizmar said they are just weeks away from expanding to brunch.

Bolete reopens

For now, he tells us they are slowly working their way back in a community that has been there for them through it all.

"It's tough times for all the restaurants out there and we're so fortunate to have this community, these cities that support us, the neighbors, our friends and family and it's incredible," said Chizmar.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you