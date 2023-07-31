ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A 21-year-old man is facing criminal charges for an alleged threat that brought the bomb squad to a south Allentown bank.

The Wells Fargo on South Fouth Street was evacuated late Monday afternoon after police say a customer said there was a bomb inside as he was leaving.

The area around the bank was sealed off with police tape, while the K-9 unit searched.

No explosives were found.

The person who allegedly made the threat was identified as Elhame Hassan Basyouny. He was charged with terroristic threats.

We're told the incident is continuing to be investigated by local and federal authorities.

The Allentown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1). Additionally, anonymous text tips can be sent via the Tip411 App available on the Allentown Police Facebook page or via the Allentown Police Department website.