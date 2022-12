NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The bomb squad was called after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Northampton Borough, according to Northampton County dispatchers.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the 100 block of East Fourth Street, county dispatchers said.

Dispatchers said a bomb squad was called to the scene of the crash. No word yet on why they may have been called.

No injuries were reported.

No word on what led up to the crash.