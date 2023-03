PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Authorities have not yet released information about an incident involving the bomb squad at a home in Northampton County.

Officials were at the home in the area of Route 512 and S. Westbrook Avenue in Pen Argyl around 9 p.m. Sunday.

A photographer for 69 News saw officials loading boxes into an unmarked truck.

It's not yet clear why the bomb squad or authorities were there, or if anyone was taken into custody.