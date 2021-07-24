NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County are being tight-lipped about a pair of incidents involving bomb squads on Friday.

The Allentown Bomb Squad was called to the North Catasauqua Borough Garage around 4:45 Friday afternoon.

An Allentown Fire Department official says explosives were found at the scene. 

69 News reached out to North Catasauqua Police for more information. We are still waiting for a response. 

A bomb squad was called to a second incident in nearby Northampton Borough around 10:30 Saturday night.

A 69 News freelance photojournalist says North Catasauqua police were seen at the Northampton incident.

There's no word from authorities on if the two incidents are related.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.