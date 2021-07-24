NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Authorities in Northampton County are being tight-lipped about a pair of incidents involving bomb squads on Friday.
The Allentown Bomb Squad was called to the North Catasauqua Borough Garage around 4:45 Friday afternoon.
An Allentown Fire Department official says explosives were found at the scene.
69 News reached out to North Catasauqua Police for more information. We are still waiting for a response.
A bomb squad was called to a second incident in nearby Northampton Borough around 10:30 Saturday night.
A 69 News freelance photojournalist says North Catasauqua police were seen at the Northampton incident.
There's no word from authorities on if the two incidents are related.