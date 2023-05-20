WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - A bomb squad was brought in and part of a street was taped off in Northampton County on Saturday.

"Kind of a rarity. It's pretty quiet here where we live," said Daniel Borrell, who lives nearby.

He said he was approaching Flafair Drive in Williams Township in the morning when he saw the fire department had part of the road blocked off. Borrell tells us they let him go back to his home, where he saw more activity happening down the street.

"They had it blocked off, they had the bomb squad, two other fire trucks there as well and a crew chief and paramedics," said Borrell.

The Bethlehem Bomb Squad and State Police could be seen. Borrell tells us he touched base with his wife to make sure she was okay. He said nobody is living at the house first responders were focusing on.

"It was really weird to see it at that house cause we just anticipated that it would be pretty quiet, no one really living there," said Borrell.

A neighbor we spoke with off-camera said first responders were there for hours.

"It was a little weird and I texted the neighbors. Nobody really knew what was going on so we just hope that everybody was safe," said Borrell.

There is still no word from officials on exactly what caused the bomb squad to be called. We have been told that the State Police are handling this and we will continue to keep you updated as information becomes available.