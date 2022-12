ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police say a bomb threat Monday at the PPL Center was deemed non-credible.

A media release writes that just after 4:30 p.m. officers were called to the PPL Center on Hamilton Street for a report of a bomb threat.

Officials say precautionary measures were taken while the threat was investigated and the threat was deemed non-credible.

There is no immediate threat or danger to the public.