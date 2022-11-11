SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. -- The Lehigh Career & Technical Institute has announced that it is currently closed due to a bomb threat

The threat was received at approximately 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.

School officials contacted Pennsylvania State Police, who are investigating the threat.

School buses en route to LCTI at the time were redirected to their sending high schools.

Student drivers were redirected by LCTI staff on campus and the school was evacuated.

