Bon Appetit Management Co., a catering company that has a local office at Lafayette College, plans to cut 194 jobs in July, according to a notice from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.



Bon Appetit Management is based in Palo Alto, California, and operates more than 100 cafes in 33 states, according to its website. Its local address is listed by the state as 730 Sullivan Road, which is on the Lafayette campus.



The food company has no connection with Bon Appetit magazine, its website says. It was founded in 1987 and describes itself as an on-site restaurant company.



The notice from the state says the effective date of the 194 terminations is July 11. The state Department of Labor issues WARN Notices - the acronym stands for Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification Act - required by federal law that communities and employees be advised of certain closings and mass layoffs.

The new service will keep the hourly workers at the college.



69 News has contacted Bon Appetit Management and Lafayette for comment.