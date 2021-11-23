PALMER TWP., Pa. - Thousands of pallets make up the massive mound, wood just waiting to be ignited.
An annual Easton tradition is back.
Senior Connor Gavigan says, he's proud to be a part of it.
"We sleep out here and then we go right back to school for the half day tomorrow, then there's a pep rally and a bonfire," Gavigan said.
It's a much-anticipated event for the class of 2022 as they give a salute to the seniors before them who missed out on the yearly tradition because of COVID.
"I am very fortunate that we were able to do this this year," said senior Tim O'Connor. "I am actually sorry for the 2020-2021 class because they didn't get to build a bonfire."
The annual rivalry football game between the Red Rovers and Stateliners dates back decades. Principal Scott Breidinger says there was at least one time, Phillipsburg students made their way on school grounds to light the bonfire early.
The seniors say there's no way that's happening this year.
Tuesday night is about the seniors and the class before them.
Breidinger says Wednesday and game day are about the entire community.
"This area will be filled with community members and we celebrate together, it's a huge fire, it's a huge experience," Breidinger said.