PEN ARGYL, Pa. - In a small borough like Pen Argyl, it's hard not to notice loud explosions in the dead of night.

"Like 'boom!' Like a loud 'boom!'" said Justin Fassl, a resident.

"It was just, 'boom, boom, boom', and it's an every night thing. Every night. Every single night," said Aidan Stariniery, a resident.

Police say the sounds came from commercial grade fireworks, and it's illegal to set them off, unless you have a license.

"We've been getting quite a few [reports] in the last few months of loud explosions," explained Sgt. Shawn Moskella with Slate Belt Regional Police Department.

"I've seen the one time he threw the firework off the porch right there," explained Ethan Farnack, a resident.

"For like two months now so far," added Fassl. "Actually, we were driving down the road, and one went off over us. I was confused because it was the middle of the night. It was like thirty degrees outside."

The fireworks have caused so much commotion, residents have sounded off online. They even created a nickname for the person or people responsible for the loud bangs.

"The 'Pen Argyl bomber,'" responded Farnack.

"Everyone knows about it," added Stariniery. "There wouldn't be 200 comments on Facebook if people weren't hearing about it."

Over the weekend, another loud, 3 a.m. explosion on East Laurel Avenue had neighbors complaining to police.

"Saturday morning, we got a report of a loud boom, explosion," stated Moskella. "Officers responded, but they didn't find anybody responsible."

Surveillance video captured two men, later identified as 57-year-old Joseph Zanette and 32-year-old Justin Taylor, walking in the area.

Police allege they were involved with three more explosions later heard on East Applegate Avenue.

"Sunday morning, we got tips from the citizens of surveillance videos from your Ring doorbell cameras, and we followed up with that, and were able to track down the two suspects," added Moskella.

"It's great police work that the officers here, as well as the help from the community with providing surveillance camera footage of the two suspects. It's just a real dedication and commitment to the citizens."

Police have arrested Zanette, but they are still looking for Taylor.

"Currently, we have an arrest warrant out for Mr. Taylor," said Moskella. "We're just hoping that anybody from the public if they know his whereabouts, they would call us."

Both men face charges of arson, endangering property, possessing explosive material, and reckless endangerment.