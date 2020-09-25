GLENDON, Pa. - State money could finally be what it takes to bring down the Glendon Hotel.
Northampton County has applied for a blight remediation grant. Mark Hartney, deputy director of the Department of Community and Economic Development, said if received the grant would cover $300,000 of demolition work.
Hartney said the property has fallen into such disrepair, it couldn't even be sold at a county tax sale.
"It's a blighted property. It has a negative impact on the neighboring properties. When it goes into the property repository, it's not generating any tax revenue. The ultimate goal of this project is to get this back into a productive use and hopefully generating some kind of tax revenue."
The hope is to turn the old hotel property into five moderate-income town homes.
Glendon Borough Mayor Mindy McAllister calls the Glendon Hotel a piece of history that can't be saved.
"It's my nemesis," she said.
Built in 1740 with walls six-inches thick to help protect its occupants from enemies, the Glendon Hotel has transformed over the centuries. Once an inn, a bar, and eventually apartments, it hasn't been occupied in decades.
"Unfortunately, we lose a big piece of history for the borough but it is in such disarray that it needs to come down for the safety of people in the area," McAllister said.
A few people made half-hearted attempts to save the Glendon Hotel over the years but McAllister said at this point, anything worth saving has been stripped away.
"It's a hard thing but it's a good thing. It's progress. Unfortunately, sometimes older, historic buildings don't get rehabbed when they should and they come down," she said.