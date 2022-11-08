The race for Pennsylvania's 18th Senate District, which includes parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties, pits longtime incumbent Democrat Lisa Boscola against Republican Bethlehem Township Commissioner John Merhottein.

With 13 of 138 precincts reporting, Boscola has 60% of the vote versus Merhottein's 40%.

In an interview last week with 69 News reporter Bo Koltnow, the candidates shared where they stand on several key issues.

Eliminating property taxes is a top priority for them both.

Boscola said a change in the public education system's fair funding formula, currently under court review, can pave the way for eliminating property taxes. An increase in sales and income taxes would offset the elimination.

Tossing property taxes is also a top issue for Merhottein, and he says the state legislature did not follow through on a promise to use gaming receipts to help with that.

Merhottein and Boscola said they would push for gaming revenue to also offset the cost, but the two differ on how to go about funding education.

Merhottein said he wants to have school curricula posted online and favors an expanded voucher system.

Boscola, who doesn't currently support expanding vouchers, said changes need to be made on how charter schools — specifically, cyber charter schools — are funded.

As for elections, Boscola, who sponsored Act 77, wants to allow spouses to drop off ballots at a drop box, and she wants to implement updated software for signature verification.

Merhottein said he wants voter identification and bipartisan improvements to establish uniform rules and processes for counting ballots across the state's 67 counties.

On abortion, both candidates would like to see voters decide on a constitutional amendment, although Merhottein would ban abortion outside of rape, incest or the mother's health.

Boscola, who is pro-choice, said she likes the state's current abortion law and feels that unless the people decide, anti-abortion bills will continue to be sponsored.

On guns, Merhottein is against gun restriction and red flag laws, but he does support expanded background checks.

Boscola said she would support banning AR-15s. She is against individual municipalities enacting their own laws. She thinks the state should be uniform in its gun control laws.

Boscola was first elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly in 1994, served two terms in the state House, and is serving her fifth term representing the state's 18th District in the Senate.

Merhottein is currently on the Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners and volunteers as a youth basketball and baseball coach. He served as a U.S. Marine in operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield, where he earned the National Defense Service Medal and Kuwait Liberation Medal.

