ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A manufacturing company is relocating to the Lehigh Valley.

Schless Bottles, which makes plastic jars and bottles, is moving its facility from northern New Jersey to the Allentown area, announced Gov. Josh Shapiro in a news release Thursday.

The move is expected to create 98 full-time jobs over the next three years.

Schless will spend more than $7.5 million in buying and renovating the building, Shapiro said. Officials did not give an address for the new location.

The company says it's relocating because it needed more space to expand. Schless Bottles produces more than 250 million PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles every year.