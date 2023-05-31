BETHLEHEM, Pa. - "This event has been full circle for me. It's my chance to give back," said Lynne Rush, a breast cancer survivor.

She's also a volunteer at the Boutique at the Rink.

It's a second-hand sale in Bethlehem that gives back to those in need, like those with cancer. It's something that hits home for Lynne herself.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer approximately 9 years ago," she said.

She's a success story, and it's because of the people and the money raised at events like Boutique at the Rink that she can say that.

"Its great to see this," said Rush. "They've been my lifeline."

The event has been going on for 47 years.

It's at Illick's Mill Skating Rink for five days straight.

"For about three weeks we collect donations from the community," said Carol Jacoby, a member of the leadership team for Boutique at the Rink.

"There's toys, clothing, jewelry, household items, sporting goods, all sorts of things," she said.

"All the money we raise goes to nonprofits - we keep nothing, nobody gets paid."

That money goes right to St. Luke's Hospice, the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley, and The St. Luke's Cancer Center. Lynne says their support was crucial for her.

"I can never pay back what St Luke's and cancer support community has done for me," said Rush.

The event will run until 1 p.m. this Saturday.

For more information you can go to the Boutique at the Rink website.