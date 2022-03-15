Bowery Farming

Bowery Farming, which operates an indoor "vertical farm" on former Bethlehem Steel Corp. land, has introduced two strawberry varieties.

Bowery, which says it is the largest vertical-farming company in the U.S., now sells a two-pack featuring the Garden Berry (intense and zesty) and the Wild Berry, a softer, smaller berry with "light, floral flavor." The current price is about $30 per pound, based on the $14.99 for an eight-ounce package in Tuesday's company statement.

For now, the berries are only available in New York City, where the company is based, and only at Eataly (the Flatiron and downtown locations) and Mercado Little Spain, along with Tom Colicchio's Craft and Jose Andres' Lena and Spanish Diner at Mercado Little Spain. Chefs Colicchio and Andres have invested in Bowery.

Bowery strawberries will be available at other retail locations later. The company's retail outlets include Whole Foods Market, Giant Food, Wakefern, Albertsons and Walmart.

Bowery's Bethlehem farm is in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII of Route 78. The company says indoor farming is a step toward producing food for a growing world population by using industrial space.

Crops are stacked from floor to ceiling, and LED lights mimic the sun. Crops include lettuce, kale and cilantro. Bowery will use a robotic system for some farm duties.

Bowery has raised more than $497 million from investors including GGV Capital, General Catalyst and GV (formerly Google Ventures) according to its statement.

 
 
 

