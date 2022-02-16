BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Bowery Farming, which plans to start harvesting at its "vertical farm" in Bethlehem this spring, has acquired a company that uses computer vision, robotic arms and artificial intelligence to harvest crops.
New York City-based Bowery said in a statement on Wednesday that it has acquired Traptic, which uses 3D cameras and artificial intelligence to guide robotic arms that grip fragile fruit and vine crops.
Bowery, which already uses robotics, said it will be the first indoor-farming company to use Traptic technology.
Bowery's Bethlehem farm is in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII off Route 78. The company says indoor farming is a step toward producing more food to match the demand of a growing world population by making the most of available industrial space.
Crops are stacked from floor to ceiling, while LED lights mimic the spectrum of the sun and water is captured for reuse. Lettuce, kale and cilantro are among Bowery's products.
The Traptic system can distinguish ripe from unripe produce, Bowery said, and it uses a gripper to harvest crops such as strawberries and tomatoes.
"Traptic is the perfect complement to Bowery's industry-leading technological advances," said Injong Rhee, Bowery's chief technology officer. "The dexterity and precision of Traptic's robotic arm movement engineered by 3D localization and pathing is very exciting."
The technology works 24 hours per day, increases crop yields and reduces food waste, according to Bowery.
Bowery did not disclose the price of the acquisition. The technology, which uses "neural networks," which are computer systems modeled on the human brain.
Lewis Anderson, chief executive officer of Traptic, said his firm and Bowery will promote local, sustainable and pesticide-free produce.
"The technology we built to operate in harsh outdoor farm environments will work even better indoors, which will translate into even high quality produce like strawberries, other fruiting and vine crops, and so much more."