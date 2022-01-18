Former Bethlehem Steel Corp. land off Route 78 may be producing lettuce and herbs this spring, regardless of the weather.
Bowery Farming's indoor "vertical farm" in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII off Route 78 will start growing crops in March, and produce will be ready about a month later. New York City-based Bowery views indoor farming as a step toward producing more food as the world's population grows, by making the most of available industrial space.
"We are stacking crops from floor to ceiling," said company spokeswoman Rachel Alkon. Efficient LED lights mimic the spectrum of the sun, and water is captured for re-use, she said. Crops will include baby butter lettuce, arugula, kale and herbs, including basil and cilantro.
"We sell produce in more than 800 retail grocery stores in the U.S.," Alkon said. Whole Foods market and Wal-Mart carry Bowery produce, she said, and it is available via e-commerce. Bowery greens can be ordered over Amazon, owner of the Whole Foods chain.
The farm on Feather Way in the Bethlehem Commerce Center will employ about 70 people who will grow crops in a completely controlled indoor environment. That allows Bowery to offer year-round jobs, not seasonal farm work. It also means customers can have fresh, local produce every day of the year, cutting delivery miles and vehicle emissions out of the supply chain.
"We can provide crops that are more sustainable, local and fresher, 365 days per year," she said. Because the farm is indoors and the environment is controlled, the produce is pesticide-free.
Pennsylvania provided incentives to help bring Bowery to the old Steel property. When Bowery's plans were announced in December 2020, state Sen. Lisa Boscola (D-Bethlehem) said the company would play a role in converting the former industrial site, or "brownfield," into a modern business paying a living wage.
Privately held Bowery has a long list of financial supporters, including Fidelity Investments and Temasek, a Singapore-based investment company. Bowery also recently secured a $150 million credit line from investment firm KKR to help it expand.
Two big names in the restaurant world, celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio and Jose Andres, are also involved with the company. Colicchio is co-founder of the Gramercy Tavern in New York, while Andres promoted the "small plates" movement in U.S. restaurants.
Bowery (the name is a reference to the old Dutch farms that once covered Manhattan) was founded in 2014 by entrepreneur Irving Fain, and now runs farms from Texas to New Jersey.
The Bethlehem operation will play a role in feeding the East Coast, Alkon said. It will not be open for retail sales, but its location within 200 miles of about 50 million people means that food will not have to be shipped thousands of miles from the West Coast to eastern population centers. Stacking the crops means growing as much as 100 times what the same space of traditional farmland could produce.
"We're going to bring fresher, local sustainable produce to as many people as possible," Alkon said, summing up Bowery's goal.
Bowery may not be the only vertical farm in the region for long. Upward Farms announced plans Tuesday for a 250,000-square-foot facility in Luzerne County that will grow greens and raise striped bass. A spokeswoman for the company would not say exactly where in the county that farm will be built. Construction is due to start this year, with sales in the U.S. Northeast starting in early 2023.
