Bowery Farming, a vertical-farm company that has a Bethlehem location, has added salad kits to its offerings.
Salad kits are the fastest growing category in packaged salads, according to New York City-based Bowery. The salads include greens grown indoors in vertical stacks without pesticides. The company already sells greens, herbs and two kinds of strawberries.
"The launch of salad kits will help us meet booming consumer demand in the ready-to-eat category," Bowery Chief Commercial Officer Katie Seawell said in a statement.
The three salad offerings are Zesty Caesar, with roasted chickpeas and parmesan crisps; Avocado Ranch, with pepitas and tortilla strips, and Balsamic Vinaigrette, with pita chips, dried cranberries and roasted cashews. Calorie totals range from 310 to 360.
The kits will be available at Baldor Specialty Foods, Four Seasons, Wakefern and Giant stores through fall and winter. They will also be at some independent grocers, including Eataly's Flatiron District and downtown Manhattan locations.
Bowery opened a farm on former Bethlehem Steel Corp. land in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII off Route 78.
The company was founded in 2015 with a goal of building indoor farms near cities to provide fresh, pesticide-free produce in controlled indoor environments.
The company said in a statement Thursday that it has raised more than $497 million in equity funding from investors including GV (the former Google Ventures), First Round Capital and Fidelity Management & Research, among others.
